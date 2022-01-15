Q: We have Comcast and three Chromecast sticks for streaming. Everything was working until we got a new router from Comcast. Now my Chromecast sticks do not work.

I have done everything to follow Google directions including a factory reset, installing Google Home and following all directions to install a new device (Chromecast sticks). No luck.

It seems weird that everything was working before the new router. There must be a setting somewhere, a solution somewhere? Any ideas?

— Karen

A: The first thing I’d recommend is to run through Google’s Chromecast troubleshooting list, which you’ll find here: https://support.google.com/chromecast/answer/10109908?hl=en.

Since the problem arose when you installed a new router, however, that’s where I suspect the cause of the problem originates. Routers come with different default settings, some of which may not work properly with Chromecast. Specifically, if the router is configured to use access point isolation you’ll want to consult the router’s user manual to find out how to disable that.

I know you’ve done a factory reset of your Chromecast, but for other readers facing the same problem, this is when to first reboot the device. If that doesn’t work, reset the device. To reboot the Chromecast device, tap your device in the Google Home app, then tap the “settings” icon. Tap the three horizontal dots in the top right-hand corner and then select “reboot.”

And finally, if the Chromecast still won’t connect you’ll want to do a factory reset, which will, alas, delete your stored data and require you to set up the device again. To do the factory reset, once the Chromecast is plugged into a power outlet and the TV’s HDMI port hold down the button on the back of the device until the LED light turns white.

Q: I have a PC running Windows 8 and an old Photoworks software disc that, evidently, needs Windows 95 or 98 to run. Can I get and install the old Windows program? Is there a workaround to get it to work on Windows 8?

— Rick Hunter

A: There are actually several different programs of that name available and most of them offer updated versions that can run on Windows 8.

But if you want to run that old version on Windows 8 you can try using the “compatibility mode.”

Select the program that you want to run and right-click and select Properties. Next, in the Properties box click on the Compatibility tab.

Then select “Run this program in Compatibility mode for” and then select the operating system you want to be compatible with. Then click OK.

Finally, go to your program, right-click on it and select “Run as Administrator.”

If that doesn’t work for your program you’ll need to look at updating the software. I really don’t recommend reverting to an unsupported version of Windows.

Q: It seems I cannot type an email without needing to make corrections, resulting in deleting, then retyping, my messages. I suspect this is the reason when my emails are received, there are annoying gaps in the wording and the body of the message. The message received is not what I sent but is filled with unnecessary spacing. I use Gmail. Any suggestions on how to correct this problem would be greatly appreciated.

— David Ford

A: How messages appear depend both on the formatting used in the sending email client and the formatting used in the receiving email client. For example, Gmail users have long reported conflicts between Gmail formatting and Microsoft Outlook. In online Google communities the blame is generally focused on proprietary formatting used by Outlook. (Users also frequently complain that Google hasn’t addressed the issue.)

That said, I use Outlook and the only formatting issue I’ve seen is the insertion of an extra line space between paragraphs.

The long and the short of it is that the sender can’t fully control how received emails are formatted.

But you’re less likely to find formatting glitches if you send messages in plain text format. To do so, click on the three dots in the lower right corner of a Compose window, then select “Plain Text Mode.”