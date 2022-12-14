Nearly three years after COVID-19 caused mass job losses, the job market in Seattle and elsewhere is still in a frustrating limbo.

Even as hiring has improved recently in some industries, such as food service, it is stagnating or even falling in others. In the tech sector in particular, labor shortages have turned into layoffs, raising new doubts about whether the broader job market will continue to recover from the pandemic.

As The Seattle Times reports on this evolving job market, we want to hear from readers about their employment experiences.

Has your work situation remained stable or improved during the recovery? Or have you been caught up in the recent wave of layoffs and hiring freezes?

Are you considering making a change — asking for a promotion, for example, looking for a different job, retraining for a new career or even retiring? Or has the recent turmoil in the job market made you more cautious and less willing to take a chance?

Do you expect conditions to improve or worsen in 2023?

If you’re an employer, how has the local job market changed for you? Are you still struggling to attract enough staff? Have you suspended hiring or cut staff? What are you expecting in 2023?

