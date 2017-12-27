NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
American Water Works Co., up 42 cents to $90.84
Utilities and other high-dividend companies rose Wednesday as bond yields decreased.
Callaway Golf Co., down $1.04 to $14.02
The company said it invested another $20 million in entertainment company Topgolf.
ConocoPhillips, down 64 cents to $55.59
Energy companies slipped as oil prices moved lower following Tuesday’s rally.
Anika Therapeutics Inc., up 79 cents to $53.23
The company said regulators approved its bone void filler product.
Applied Materials Inc., up 63 cents to $51.68
Chipmakers and other technology companies traded higher to recovery some of Tuesday’s losses.
Kindred Healthcare Inc., up 30 cents to $9.70
Brigade Capital disclosed a 5.8 percent stake in Kindred and says it opposes the company’s sale because the price is too low.
Hovnanian Enterprises Inc., up 6 cents to $2.93
The National Association of Retailers said more people signed contracts in November to buy homes.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.22 TO $19.68
Smaller companies fared better than the rest of the market for the second day in a row.