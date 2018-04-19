NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Houlihan, Jamie Leece and Barbara McHugh have been promoted to senior vice presidents by Major League Baseball.

The 38-year-old Houlihan becomes senior vice president and deputy general counsel, and he will help oversee management’s relationship with the players’ association, player discipline and grievances, and the benefit plan. He joined the commissioner’s office in 2012 after working at Williams & Connolly as an associate, and most recently had been vice president of labor relations.

The 48-year-old Leece is senior vice president of games and virtual reality under the promotion announced Thursday, up from vice president of games and virtual reality.

The 38-year-old McHugh is senior vice president of marketing. She had been vice president of marketing for MLB Advanced Media. Before joining MLBAM in 2008, she worked for the Sports Museum of America and the New York Mets.

