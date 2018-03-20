NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee company has issued a recall of Southgate Hot Dog Chili Sauce distributed in 13 states due to mislabeling.
Vietti Foods in Nashville said it is recalling approximately 200 cases of 15-ounce cans of the chili sauce, UPC 0 71846 95242 6, LOT # P642 M1217 70026, marked on the bottom of the can.
Vietti said some of the cans may contain dumplings with chicken, which contains egg and wheat not listed on the label, and could cause a serious or life-threatening reaction in people with allergies.
The product was distributed through retail stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem.
Return cans to place of purchase for a refund.