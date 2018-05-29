JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi businesses say in an unscientific survey that the top item on their wish list is a well-educated workforce.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann’s office sent questionnaires to almost 100,000 businesses that are registered in Mississippi. He says Tuesday that more than 5,300 of them responded, and most of the answers came from businesses with fewer than 50 employees.
Many of those answering the survey say that a strong work ethic, honesty and strong communications skills are the top traits they want in their workers.
Hosemann says state and local tax incentives rated relatively low on the list of priorities from businesses that responded.
He says more than 400 businesses requested information about how they can work with elementary and secondary schools, community colleges and universities.