NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., up $2.54 to $19.81.

The spaceflight company said its next test flight will take place on May 22.

Sunrun Inc., up $2.80 to $44.69.

The provider of residential solar panels is partnering with Ford to install home charging systems for its F-150 Lightning.

Children’s Place Inc., up $4.39 to $92.94.

The children’s clothing and accessories chain blew away Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts.

Hormel Foods Corp., up $3.39 to $49.36.

The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods beat analysts fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.

Synopsys Inc., up $7.35 to $244.71.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips gave investors an encouraging financial forecast after reporting solid earnings.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., down $2.42 to $46.16.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator declined to give investors a financial forecast, citing uncertainty around the pandemic.

Copart Inc., up $3.10 to $124.09.

The online vehicle auction company reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Devon Energy Corp., down 2 cents to $25.26.

Oil prices edged lower and weighed down energy company stocks.