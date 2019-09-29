HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have rejected an appeal for a major pro-democracy march on Tuesday’s National Day’s holiday after two straight days of protest-related violence in semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

The Civil Human Rights Front says the appeals board on Monday upheld a police ban on the march. The group warns the ban could accelerate violence because citizens will turn up anyway, as they’ve done in past instances of police bans.

Apart from the march, rallies are planned in multiple locations.

Local media reported that several people, including an actor and activist, were detained early Monday over their participation in the protests. Police couldn’t immediately confirm this when contacted.

Violence erupted over the weekend in what has become familiar cycle since protests began in June.