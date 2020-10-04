Propelled by cheap mortgages, home buyers continue to step up despite rising prices across the region.
Not so for air travel. Passenger numbers are down sharply from a year ago, and an initial bounce from April lows has flattened out to a steady rate that remains disastrous for the airlines.
Meanwhile, job advertising in the Seattle area is not recovering as quickly as it has statewide or across the nation.
