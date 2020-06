For the second week in a row, pending sales of new homes in 23 Western Washington counties topped the corresponding figures from last year. Considering the obstacles to home-buying posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home measures that were still in place in the state’s most populous counties, that’s a significant indicator of demand.

By contrast, however, the number of new listings available for those shopping for a single-family home has been below last year’s level since the coronavirus crisis intensified here in late March. That imbalance could make for an interesting summer.

