Home sales and new listings have lost some momentum in much of the state.
Week-over-week pending home sales slid 2.8% and new listings put on the market dropped 6.2% across 23 Washington counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday.
However, both metrics remain higher than last year at this time.
And sales continue to outpace new listings, an imbalance that tends to push up prices.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.