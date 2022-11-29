The U.S. housing market pulled back even more in September, with prices slipping 1.2% from a month earlier.

It was the third straight decline for the seasonally adjusted measure of prices in 20 large U.S. cities, including Seattle, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

Seattle-area prices dipped nearly 3% from August to September, the fourth monthly decline in a row, according to the index.

Home prices in Seattle were still up from a year ago by about 6%, but that increase was among the smallest of the 20 major cities the index tracks.

The median single-family home in King County sold for $875,000 in September, according to separate data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service. That ticked up to $903,000 in October. The Case-Shiller index lags by two months and measures single-family home sales across areas of King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Nationwide, the housing market suddenly started to cool this year, driven in part by higher borrowing costs as the Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark rate to tamp down inflation. The more-than-doubling of mortgage rates this year has sidelined potential buyers and slowed demand, leading sellers to list fewer properties.

“As the Federal Reserve continues to move interest rates higher, mortgage financing continues to be more expensive and housing becomes less affordable,” Craig Lazzara, a managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a statement Tuesday. “Given the continuing prospects for a challenging macroeconomic environment, home prices may well continue to weaken.”

Although prices are rising year-over-year, they are slowing fast. A nationwide gauge increased 10.6% in September from a year earlier, down from a nearly 13% gain in August.

Of the 20 large U.S. cities, Miami and Tampa, Florida, as well as Charlotte, North Carolina, posted the biggest annual price increases through September.

Seattle Times real estate reporter Heidi Groover contributed to this report.