U.S. home-price appreciation accelerated in January.

A measure of prices in 20 U.S. cities jumped 19.1%, up from 18.6% the previous month, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday.

Phoenix, Tampa and Miami reported the biggest year-over-year gains.

Price increases peaked in July and have cooled off slightly in recent months. Still, demand for homes remains strong two years after the pandemic hit the U.S., with bidding wars and cash offers common in hot markets.

Seattle ranked seventh in year-over-year gains, with a 24.7% increase. Price growth has been ticking back up after flattening in the fall, according to the index.

Prices in January were up about 2% over December. The index reflects a three-month rolling average of single-family home prices in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Even as the winter market has been slower than the frenzy of last spring and summer, “the Seattle-area housing market began the spring home shopping season with more bad news for buyers: homes were selling fast and above asking price amid a continued shortage of home listings,” said Zillow Senior Economist Jeff Tucker in a statement.

Since the pandemic heated up the housing market, price growth has been especially dramatic in areas outside Seattle, including the Eastside.

A lack of properties to buy has combined with rising mortgage rates to keep some potential buyers on the sidelines, particularly renters trying to crack into the market. Pending home sales dropped unexpectedly in February, posting a fourth straight monthly decline as the inventory shortage restricts sales.

