NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Home Depot Inc., down $6.21 to $282.33.

The home-improvement retailer cut its profit and sales outlook for the year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc., down $15.91 to $96.34.

U.S. regulators are reportedly considering blocking Amgen’s acquisition of the biopharmaceutical company.

Vodafone Group Plc., down 98 cents to $10.24.

The telecommunications company is laying off 11,000 workers.

Stratasys Ltd., up $1.40 to $15.80.

The maker of 3D printers beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Rumble Inc., down 37 cents to $9.62.

The online video platform reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Newell Brands Inc., down 53 cents to $8.75.

The maker of Rubbermaid containers and Elmer’s glue reduced its dividend.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 88 cents to $35.25.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc., up 2 cents to $2.20.

The electronics company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.