SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Thursday announced the beginning of a detailed safety, security and environmental review of an application to store spent nuclear fuel from power plants at a temporary facility in the desert southeastern New Mexico.

The Washington-based commission said the proposal from Holtec International is sufficiently complete to begin the technical review process that eventually involves expert testimony and public comment.

Holtec is seeking an initial 40 year license for an underground storage facility that could accept radioactive used fuel that is piling up at reactors across the United States.

Nuclear safety advocates warned of transportation risks associated with moving massive casks of spent nuclear fuel thousands of miles to New Mexico, and urged the public to speak up about the proposal.

“Up to now, it’s been Holtec talking to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the last 11 months,” said Don Hancock, nuclear programs director for the Southwest Research and Information Center, an Albuquerque-based environmental protection group. “Now the public is going to be able to get involved.”

Many local residents and politicians including New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez have voiced support for Holtec’s plans.

In a written notice to Holtec, federal nuclear regulators outlined a series of reviews that could be completed by July 2020 — or be delayed and suspended, based on responses from the company and safety determinations.

Federal officials have long acknowledged that the future of nuclear energy in the U.S. depends on the ability to manage used fuel and high-level radioactive waste.

Since President Donald Trump took office, some members of Congress have shown renewed interested in the mothballed Yucca Mountain project in Nevada as a long-term solution. But the industry has shown support for temporary storage as part of the storage equation because of the amount of time it would take to license a facility at Yucca Mountain.