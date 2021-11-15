The union representing 60,000 film and television crews voted to ratify a new three year contract with Hollywood studios, resolving for now a labor dispute that had threatened to disrupt productions nationwide.

Members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) approved a new contract that had been negotiated by union leaders after months of contentious bargaining, the union said in a statement.

The results were closely watched in Hollywood because IATSE supplies film and TV crews for productions from Los Angeles to Atlanta and New York.

The approval caps an unusually tumultuous period for IATSE, whose leaders last month had secured an unprecedented endorsement from members to stage a walkout if they could not secure a new contract.

IATSE has traditionally avoided public confrontations with the major studios, but its members have grown increasingly restless, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased pressure on crews to make-up for lost time due to production shutdowns caused by the health crisis.

Although union ratification votes are typically a formality, ratification was not inevitable this time around. IATSE members were divided over some aspects of the agreement.

The contract contains various improvements, including giving crews 54 hours guaranteed rest when working 5 day weeks, and wage increases in line with those of other unions. It also boosts compensation for the lowest paid crafts and covers a $370 million deficit in IATSE’s health and pension plans, which faced higher costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But some members argued that the contract did not do enough to improve working conditions and rein-in long hours on sets, which has been a longstanding complaint among crews.

Last week, propmakers, sound engineers and other film set workers held a press conference in Hollywood to protest the new agreement and demand improved working conditions.

They cited the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — who was fatally wounded by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the western ‘Rust’ — as an example of the risks they face in their workplaces. The death roiled Hollywood and renewed calls for safer sets.

Prior to the Hutchins’ death, camera crews had complained to producers about long hours and unsafe working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The new contract — which includes a 10 hour cap on so-called turnaround times between film shoots — would still allow members to work 14 hour days, they noted. Critics also argued that the proposed 3% annual wage increase is less than the current rate of inflation.

Another sticking point: While the agreement includes improvements in pay from streaming companies, there was no increase to residuals that help fund the union’s health and pension plans.

Proponents of the plan, however, said it was the best contract in the history of the union, achieving many of their long held ambitions.

The union has been in talks with studios, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, since May. The alliance represents major studios including Walt Disney, WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon Studios.

The current three-year contract expired July 31 and was extended to allow more time but in September talks fell apart and IATSE called on members to approve a nationwide walk out for the first time in its history.

The vote, overseen by New York election management service Honest Ballot, was decided by a majority of delegates in a process akin to the Electoral College. Members cast votes in their respective local which has a designated number of delegates. The contract is only ratified if it is approved by a simple majority of delegates.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.