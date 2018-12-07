KENAI, Alaska (AP) — An employee of a Hilcorp Alaska drilling contractor has died at Milne Point on the North Slope.

Hilcorp Alaska spokeswoman Lori Nelson says an employee of Kuukpik Corp. was fatally injured at Milne Point early Friday. She said by email that the cause of the incident wasn’t immediately known.

She says safety is a top priority and the company, Kuukpik Corp. and regulatory agencies would conduct an investigation.

KSRM radio reports that drilling operations were suspended at the location of the incident.