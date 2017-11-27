The high court is examining a review system that has invalidated hundreds of patents. The court’s conservative justices suggested they viewed the non-judicial review system as unconstitutional, while liberals indicated they would uphold it.

U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled Monday they are divided over a review system that has invalidated hundreds of patents, hearing arguments in a case being closely watched by the technology and drug industries.

The high court is weighing contentions that the system, which has benefited tech companies including Apple and Google, violates the Constitution by letting an administrative board invalidate issued patents.

The central question is whether the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, once it issues a patent, has the ability to go back and determine whether its decision was correct — or whether that can only be done by a federal court.

“There must be some means by which the patent office can correct the errors that it’s made,’’ Justice Ruth Ginsburg said.

Justice Neil Gorsuch said people have an expectation of certain rights once they’ve been granted a patent, an understanding he said is based on 400 years of American and English law. “This is not a new idea, that once it’s granted, it’s a private right belonging to the inventor,” Gorsuch said.

As is often the case at the Supreme Court, the outcome is likely to turn on Justice Anthony Kennedy, who asked questions of both sides and didn’t clearly indicate which way he is leaning.

Since the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews began in 2012, more than 7,000 petitions have been filed, primarily on computer and high-tech patents. Critics call the review board a “death squad” because it uses a different legal standard than courts and is more likely to cancel a patent.

Silicon Valley companies in particular have used the system as a less-expensive way to ward off demands for royalties, particularly from patent owners derided as “trolls’’ because they don’t use their patents to make products.

Drugmakers, research companies and independent inventors, which rely on patents to fend off competitors, say the review system has lessened the value of their investments and made it harder to protect their ideas from copycats.

The Supreme Court case involves a patent owned by Oil States International for an apparatus that protects wellhead equipment. In 2012, it filed a patent-infringement claim in federal court against Greene’s Energy Group, which took the matter to the patent review system and won.

Oil States said the reviews violated its constitutional right to a jury trial and supplanted the role of the federal judiciary. Oil States lawyer Allyson Ho said other types of agency reviews pass muster because they involve the patent owner and examiner. The new reviews involve the administrative branch resolving disputes between two private parties with a proceeding before administrative judges who aren’t part of the judicial branch.

Justice Elena Kagan said the review board’s opinions still can be reviewed by a federal court. Justice Stephen Breyer asked whether a victory for Oil States would call into question actions by other administrative agencies, such as the ability of the Federal Communications Commission to consider revoking a television studio’s license.

“I thought it’s the most common thing in the world that agencies decide all kinds of matters through adjudicatory-type procedures often involving private parties,” Breyer said.

The justices are expected to rule on the case by June.