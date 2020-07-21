NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

International Business Machines Corp., down 31 cents to $126.06.

The technology company reported a surge in revenue from cloud computing and beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts.

Hibbett Sports Inc., up $2.90 to $25.38.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based sporting goods chain gave investors an encouraging second-quarter financial update.

eBay Inc., down $1.88 to $56.59.

The e-commerce company is selling its classified advertising business to Adevinta in a $9.2 billion cash-and-stock deal.

Synaptics Inc., up $5.99 to $78.04.

The maker of computer and smartphone touchpads is buying DisplayLinks for $305 million.

Coca-Cola Co., up $1.08 to $47.20.

The beverage and snack maker beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit forecasts and said sales grew in June.

Advertising

Philip Morris International Inc., up $3.03 to $75.92.

The tobacco company reported surprisingly strong quarterly earnings and forecast full-year profit growth.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $10.73 to $44.69.

The drug developer’s experimental depression treatment performed poorly in a study.

Opko Health Inc., up $1.02 to $5.96.

A unit of the drug and diagnostics company won a CDC contract to conduct COVID-19 antibody testing.