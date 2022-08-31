Electric vehicles made a lot of news over the past few weeks. So much so that you (and I) probably missed the important bits. To recap:
- The Inflation Reduction Act, aka the Democrats’ summer stunner of a spending bill, created new, complicated tax credits — D.C. for “discounts” — aimed at making electric cars and trucks cost-competitive with their fossil fuel-burning cousins.
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee rode California’s coattails, announcing that the state would ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Details are expected to be hammered out in the coming months.
- At the same time, electric car drivers and manufacturers have been encountering unexpected problems. Chargers are hard to come by, for now. The cars are still extremely difficult to get and pricey. Drivers aren’t sure what shoes their cars should wear — slick, skinny tires make for better range but a worse drive. The supply chain feeding the EV factories requires materials that remain in short supply and create hard environmental trade-offs to extract.
- For automakers and their investors, the push to ramp up production has been a mixed bag. Amazon and Ford-supported Rivian was, for a moment in late 2021, worth more than any automaker except Toyota; it has yet to get its business in gear. Telsa, the EV industry leader, has suffered for founder Elon Musk’s polarizing public persona, as Ford, Volkswagen and Stellantis — the parent company for Dodge, Jeep and 14 other auto brands — along with the world’s other legacy automakers go electric.
So, what can we tell you about the how, when and why of the shift to electric vehicles? Fill out the form below and we’ll attempt to answer your question.