NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Henry Schein Inc., up $4.72 to $73.79
The health care products company said it will combine its animal health business with Vets First Choice.
McDermott International Inc., up 95 cents to $7
The offshore drilling platform maker said it rejected an unsolicited offer from Subsea 7.
Vectren Corp., up $4.76 to $70.31
The utility company agreed to be bought by CenterPoint Energy for about $6 billion.
Sears Holdings Corp., up 23 cents to $3.24
ESL Investments, Sears largest shareholder, called for the company to sell its Kemore brand and home improvement business.
Alaska Air Group Inc., up $3.72 to $69.11
The airline had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected.
Akorn Inc., down $6.65 to $13.05
German health care company Fresenius said it’s terminating a deal to buy the drugmaker for $4.3 billion.
Alcoa Inc., down $8.11 to $51.90
Aluminum prices dropped after the Treasury Department said it could ease sanctions against Russian aluminum producer Rusal.
Hasbro Inc., up $3.31 to $86.12
The toy company posted a big decline in sales as Toys R Us prepared to liquidate, but its shares rallied.