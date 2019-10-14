One of the largest shareholders in Tegna has asked for two seats on the board of the broadcaster and called on it to launch a strategic review, including a possible sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Standard General LP, which owns a 9.8% stake in Tegna, is prepared to start a proxy fight if its demands aren’t met, said the people, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The New York-based hedge fund, which has discussed its views with management, is Tegna’s third-largest holder, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Tegna owns 62 local TV stations and four radio stations across the U.S., according to its website. Among them are KING and KONG in Seattle, and KREM and KSKN in Spokane.

A representative for Standard General declined to comment. A representative for Tegna wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Standard General believes there are plenty of potential partners for a takeover of the company or a merger, the people said. The firm believes Tegna’s current strategy, including its dealmaking, has led its shares to perform worse than its peers, they said.

McLean, Virginia-based Tegna has already drawn takeover interest from private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc.

In August, Tegna said it had rebuffed two offers from Apollo, including one most recently in June that would have seen the broadcaster’s assets combined with 13 stations the private equity firm is in the midst of acquiring from Cox Enterprises.