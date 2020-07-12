After years of declines in revenue and print circulation, the McClatchy Co., one of the largest news publishers in the country, announced Sunday that it expected to become the property of Chatham Asset Management, a New Jersey hedge fund, at the conclusion of a bankruptcy auction.

The deal, which will end 163 years of family ownership, underlines the growing influence of the financial industry on the U.S. newspaper industry.

McClatchy, publisher of The Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Charlotte Observer and its flagship publication, The Sacramento Bee, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. Chatham, an investor in the company since 2009, is its largest creditor. The firm put together the bid that has been declared the winner in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court auction supervised by Judge Michael E. Wiles, a McClatchy spokeswoman said Sunday.

Under the terms of the bid, Chatham is expected to become the majority owner in the third quarter of the year, and the publicly traded McClatchy will become a private company. It will also not be split up, the company said, with its 30 news outlets remaining intact.

New York hedge fund Brigade Capital Management, also a McClatchy creditor, was expected to be part of Chatham’s bid.

McClatchy did not comment on the financial terms of the offer. In April, the company said it had received a Chatham-led bid worth more than $300 million. That offer included the debt the hedge fund and its partners had assumed in McClatchy.

Advertising

In a statement, Craig Forman, the McClatchy chief executive, said the deal would allow the company to continue as a provider of strong news coverage across the country.

“We’re pleased that Chatham and the supportive secured first-lien creditors believe in our business and our mission and are helping to achieve these goals,” Forman said. “Local journalism has never been more vital, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering on our mission and continuing to serve our communities.”

Chatham is a major investor in Postmedia, the publisher of Canadian newspapers including The National Post. It is also the principal owner of American Media Inc., the parent company of The National Enquirer supermarket tabloid.