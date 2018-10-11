NEW YORK (AP) — Fashion and Catholicism have trumped King Tut.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art says its just-closed fashion exhibit “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” has broken the record for most-visited exhibition, beating out the massive 1978 King Tut show.
The sumptuous and sprawling “Heavenly Bodies” at the Met’s Costume Institute was spread between the museum’s main Fifth Avenue location and its Cloisters branch uptown. The museum says the show brought in 1,659,647 visitors between the two locales.
In 1978, “Treasures of Tutankhamun” brought in 1,360,957 visitors.
Most Read Business Stories
- A taste of Seattle and Boeing in Japan as first Dreamliner goes on display
- Amazon to raise some workers’ pay again after outcry on $15 minimum-wage plan
- Social Security checks will grow in 2019 as inflation rises
- ‘Crops go unharvested and animals go uncared for.’ Concerns about Washington farmworker shortage grow.
- After backlash, Amazon to boost pay for longtime workers
“Heavenly Bodies” was the largest exhibit ever mounted at the Met, covering 60,000 square feet in 25 galleries. It was curated by Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s chief curator.