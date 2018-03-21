BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A June 26 hearing is tentatively set for arguments on whether an oil refinery proposed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park should receive a water permit.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that North Dakota’s Office of Administrative Hearings is to oversee the hearing.

Meridian Energy Group have applied for a state permit to withdraw underground water for the proposed Davis Refinery. Neighboring landowners are challenging the request.

The company plans for a refinery processing 27,500 barrels of oil daily, with the possibility of expansion. Meridian bills it as the “cleanest refinery on the planet,” but some people believe it would be too close to the park.

The state Health Department is continuing to review Meridian’s application for an air quality permit. That process is expected to take at least another month.

