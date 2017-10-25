LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Premiums will rise an average of 27 percent for the hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents who buy their own health insurance.
Consumers eligible for income-based tax credits will be protected from the increasing premiums.
The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services published the rates Wednesday. Enrollment for 2018 begins in a week.
Eight Michigan insurers will participate in a federally facilitated marketplace formed under the U.S. health care law. In each county, there will be at least two insurers selling plans.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
The state has said the premiums are higher than expected because President Donald Trump recently ended cost-sharing payments to insurers for providing lower-income people discounts on out-of-pocket costs.
About 80 percent of Michigan customers on the federal marketplace qualify for tax credits to offset their premium costs.