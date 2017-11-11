BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — State health officials are recommending that a large oil and gas development proposed in northern Colorado be moved away from homes, echoing the concerns of nearby Boulder County residents.
The Daily Camera reports that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suggested this week that the Crestone Peak Resources wells be built along Colorado Highway 52 instead.
Crestone voluntarily agreed to use a new state process — the comprehensive drilling plan — to develop 180 wells. In its first draft, Crestone proposed putting two of six pads with 18 wells each along the highway, including one on county open space.
Crestone spokesman Jason Oates says the company is reviewing the comments submitted by state agencies, residents and Boulder County.
It’s expected to submit its second draft by Friday.