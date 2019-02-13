WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is resigning, months after an investigation found he misused government vehicles to travel to his home in North Carolina.
Brock Long said in a letter Wednesday to agency employees that he was resigning to spend more time with his family.
Long was under investigation by the Homeland Security Department’s watchdog, and word of it leaked just as Hurricane Florence struck last fall. Officials found he misused vehicles, but Long was not asked to resign, and he agreed to reimburse the government.
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says he led the agency admirably for two years through six major hurricanes and five historic wildfires.
Most Read Business Stories
- REI CEO Jerry Stritzke resigns, saying he failed to disclose a 'personal' relationship
- Record 7 million Americans are 3 months behind on car payments, a red flag for economy
- Bellevue house and garage where Jeff Bezos started Amazon up for sale
- Bezos probe concludes mistress' brother was Enquirer source
- Amazon's new streamlined packaging is jamming up recycling centers
Deputy Administrator Pete Gaynor will become acting head of the agency.