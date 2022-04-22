NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

HCA Healthcare Inc., down $58.80 to $210.64.

The hospital operator reported weaker-than-expected earnings and cut its forecast for revenue and earnings this year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp., up $10.41 to $138.51.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues said it made more profit in the first quarter than Wall Street had expected.

Verizon Communications Inc., down $3.10 to $51.91.

The telecommunications company said it expects earnings for the year to fall at the lower end of the range it previously forecast.

Gap Inc., down $2.57 to $11.72.

The clothing seller cut its sales forecast and said the CEO of its Old Navy business will leave the company.

SVB Financial Group, up $37.91 to $541.04.

The parent of Silicon Valley Bank raised its forecast for revenue this year, partly due to higher interest rates and strong demand for loans from technology and other clients.

Autoliv Inc., down $5.65 to $71.91.

The maker of auto safety systems reported earnings that fell well short of analysts’ forecasts.

Globus Medical Inc., down $10.47 to $68.53.

The medical company announced preliminary sales for the first quarter that were lower than analysts were expecting.

Schlumberger NV, up $1 to $41.65.

The energy company reported quarterly results that were better than Wall Street analysts were expecting.