HONOLULU (AP) — The trustee overseeing Island Air’s bankruptcy case has filed a last-minute motion disclosing that Hawaiian Airlines’ parent company has agreed to purchase the operating certificate and other assets of the failed company for $750,000.Hawaiian Airlines’ parent to buy bankrupt Island Air’s assets for $750,000

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. said it would buy the operating certificate for $450,000 and immediately provide cash advances to pay for Chapter 7 administrative expenses. Hawaiian said it would buy other assets, such as ground-service equipment, furniture and frequent-flier lists, for $300,000.

Bankruptcy Judge Robert Faris said he was prepared to grant the motion to dismiss the case until the trustee came through with the surprise buyer. Faris gave preliminary approval to the sale.

A hearing on the sale is set for Jan. 5.

