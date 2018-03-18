HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Department of Labor filings show that the state’s Toys R Us stores will close May 14.

Hawaii News Now reports that 48 employees have been given termination notices.

The chain announced Wednesday that it planned to close or sell all of its U.S. stores in the coming months.

Officials haven’t said when stores will begin to liquidate and Toys R Us hasn’t said if all stores nationwide will close at the same time.

There are four Toys R Us or Babies R Us stores in Hawaii. The 60-year-old brand has 800 locations nationwide and more than 30,000 employees.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy protection in September and announced a major restructuring deal in January amid slumping sales.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/