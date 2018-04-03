HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii Senate committee is scheduled to hear a bill that would force landowners into mediation before they are allowed to file lawsuits to acquire small parcels awarded to Hawaiian commoners during mid-19th century land reforms.
The bill was introduced after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in late 2016 filed lawsuits to identify owners of 14 parcels interspersed within a 700-acre oceanfront estate he owns on Kauai. His lawsuits aimed to help him find the parcel owners and buy them out.
Critics say these so-called quiet title lawsuits are dispossessing individual Native Hawaiians of the little land still in their control.
Zuckerberg withdrew as a plaintiff in the lawsuits after a public uproar.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon stock falls again after another round of Trump tweets
- Advisers say they were stiffed out of millions in Oki Golf mega-sale to Chinese conglomerate
- Boeing hit by WannaCry virus, but says attack caused little damage
- UPS seen at ‘breaking point’ as pilots lament outsourcing
- Saudi crown prince tours Boeing on secretive Seattle visit
The state House passed the legislation last year. Senators haven’t considered it until now.