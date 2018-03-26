HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities in Hawaii say a commercial fishing crew and a federal observer were located in a life raft after the vessel they were on sunk about 400 miles north of the Big Island.
The United States Coast Guard says they received an emergency distress alert from the vessel Princess Hawaii at 11:23 a.m. on Sunday. A Coast Guard plane sent to the area where the boat sank saw a flare and found eight people in a life raft.
The 89-foot longline fishing boat was mostly submerged with only the stern above water.
The vessel’s sister ship, the Commander, was fishing nearby and headed to the scene to pick up the crew.
Authorities say the boat was in 10-foot seas with winds around 20 mph.