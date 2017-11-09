HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s second-largest airline, Island Air, has announced its last day of service will be Friday after having exhausted all options to remain flying.

Island Air, which has about 400 employees, filed for bankruptcy protection on Oct. 16 after its aircraft lessor attempted to repossess the company’s three remaining Q400 aircraft for nonpayment.

The airline lost money every quarter for the past four-plus years. It flew interisland routes for 37 years.

The airline said in a message on its website that passengers need to contact their credit card company for inquiries on refunds. Hawaiian Airlines said it will honor Island Air tickets for the next week on a standby basis.