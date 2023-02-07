A year ago, the Seattle-area tech sector was one of the hottest job markets in the country, with some qualified candidates landing huge compensation packages and six-figure signing bonuses.

Today, the tech job market is considerably cooler and could stay that way for a while. While the recent wave of layoffs represents a fairly small share of the total Seattle-area tech workforce, the job cuts and hiring freezes do reflect a significant downshift for one of the region’s most important industries — and an abrupt, painful change for thousands of workers.

Some of the area’s highest paid, most skilled paid employees are now looking for work. Many who’d hoped to land a lucrative tech job are rethinking their career path.

Yet the layoffs may also be an opportunity for other, smaller employers to hire much-needed technical talent.

As The Seattle Times reports on this major economic change, we want to hear from workers and companies that have been affected. If you lost your job, have you been able to find another? Did you have to take a pay cut or move to another area?

If you’re still looking, are you considering another line of work? If you were spared during your company’s layoffs, what’s the mood at work now? Do you feel secure in your role?

If you’re an employer with tech openings, have the layoffs made it easier to meet your own staffing needs?

