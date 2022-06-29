Across the U.S., rising rents have fueled record-high inflation levels and squeezed Americans on tight budgets. In Seattle, median one-bedroom rent in June hovered around $1,667. That’s up about 12% from June 2021 prices, according to data from Apartment List.

Has your rent gone up recently? If so, we want to hear from you. How much more is your landlord asking you to pay? How will you afford the extra cost?

Use the form below to share your experience.