Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Tencent Music Entertainment Group, down 32 cents to $10.46.
Beijing ordered the Chinese internet giant to end its exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.
Aon Plc, up $19.08 to $251.56.
The insurance company said it was calling off a deal to combine with Willis Towers Watson following opposition from the U.S. Justice Dept.
SPX Flow Inc., up $6.62 to $82.74.
The maker of pumps, filters and industrial mixers will consider a sale and other options after rejecting an offer from Ingersoll Rand.
PerkinElmer Inc., up $7.77 to $172.11.
The maker of testing equipment and scientific instruments said it would buy BioLegend for about $5.25 billion.
Hasbro Inc., up $11.31 to $103.72.
The toymaker’s latest quarterly results came in far above what Wall Street analysts were looking for.
Fair Isaac Corp., down $12.94 to $539.94.
The Wall Street Journal reported that big lenders are relying less on FICO credit scores.
RBC Bearings Inc., up $33.49 to $240.
The company agreed to acquire a mechanical power transmission business from ABB for $2.9 billion in cash.
ATI Physical Therapy Inc., down $3.62 to $4.72.
The Chicago-based physical therapy chain released quarterly results that fell short of what analysts were expecting.