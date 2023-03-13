The Biden administration said it will guarantee all depositors at Silicon Valley Bank, which regulators closed Friday following a run on deposits.

The rescue could be a relief to startup companies, including many in the Seattle area, that have been locked out of their SVB accounts and spent the weekend worried if they would be able to pay bills or meet payroll. Nearly half of tech and life-science startups in the U.S. that are backed by venture capital banked with SVB. Many Washington state wineries also banked with SVB.

It is still unclear on Monday how many startups had regained access to their accounts or what other complications they might face as regulators work to stabilize the failed bank. The full future impact of the startup sector also remains uncertain.

The Seattle Times is covering this important business story. If you or your company have been caught up in the SVB failure, we’d like to hear from you. Have you regained access to your SVB accounts? Are there other banking issues, such as lines of credit, that still need to be resolved? Will the failure cause you to change how or where you bank?

