No one would be complaining if Gross’ moves produced oversized returns, but they didn’t. In fact, it has mostly been just the opposite.

Bond funds shouldn’t lose 3 percent of their value in a day, especially when they are being run by a legendary manager.

So when Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond fund (JUCAX / JUCDX) dropped 3 percent on May 29 — to where a more appropriate name might have been the Janus Henderson Unmitigated Disaster fund — a lot of shareholders and industry watchers were wondering what had gone wrong with Bill Gross, the fund’s manager and arguably the greatest bond-fund jockey in history.

For Gross’ fans — and there are many — it raises the question of whether they should stick around to see what happens next; for all fund investors, it is a look at how you decide when to exit a fund run by a brand-name manager.

Sizing up the current situation with Gross and his fund requires a look at the news, recent performance and at an investor’s own portfolio and risk tolerance.

Gross helped to start Pacific Investment Management Co., or Pimco, and helped build it into a bond colossus, with his primary fund — Pimco Total Return (PTTAX) — growing to nearly $300 billion in assets under his care, making it the world’s largest bond fund.

In 2014, however, Gross was forced out at Pimco, amid allegations that he had mismanaged the company and was rude — bordering on abusive — as a boss. He joined Janus and started a new fund — seeded heavily with his own money — and took an office just up the street from Pimco; the two sides got involved in a legal battle that ended with a settlement in 2017.

The industry chatter when Gross started the new fund was that investors would be able to tap his genius in a new way.

With a giant fund, Gross was steering a battleship, meaning it was slow to change direction and hard to maneuver; if he found a good potential bond play, buying in sufficiently to give the fund a goose in the performance charts was hard. With the new fund being small and nimble, investors were told they were getting Gross in a more pure form, with his moves not watered down by the flood of assets.

The fund lost money in 2015, its first full calendar year, and while it rebounded with a gain of nearly 5 percent in 2016, that was middle-of-the-pack performance and lagged both the average peer fund, according to Morningstar, as well as the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The fund has remained a laggard ever since, dropping to the back of the pack.

Over the last three years, Gross’ fund — which earns one or two shares from Morningstar, depending on the share class and cost structure — is up 0.22 percent annualized, ranking in the bottom 10 percent of its peer group.

But things have been markedly worse of late.

The fund ranks dead last in the pear group year-to-date — down nearly 6 percent — and over the last month, the latter largely due to the big fall May 29.

Gross got caught betting that interest rates on U.S. and German government bonds would rise, a strategy that unraveled when the bond market started worrying that Italy would exit the eurozone. That fear sent investors looking for safety, buying up American and German paper, increasing their prices and dropping their yields.

While no one went into Janus Henderson Global Unconstrained Bond expecting moves of 3 percent in a day, they did want Gross in a role where his moves could have a big impact on the portfolio.

No one would be complaining if the maneuver had worked and the fund had gained 3 percent in a day — no one ever complains when excessive volatility works in their favor — but the fact that it didn’t is precisely what had investors wondering whether Gross lost the magic touch.

There’s no real answer to that.

To stand out from the pack in the investment world — but particularly in bond investing — great managers must make moves that differentiate themselves from the crowd. It has worked for Jeffrey Gundlach of the DoubeLine Funds and for Gross in the past; when those moves fail, funds suffer, at least temporarily.

If markets recover from the Italy news and eventually move as Gross expected, his fund could reap a windfall. At that point, the characterization of his moves goes from “wrong” — the way it looks now — to “early,” when his supporters can say they never harbored any doubts.

Or it could be that Gross has fallen and can’t get up; the fund world is littered with stars whose light the market has extinguished.

Mutual funds should never surprise investors, and the May 29 action and the big year-to-date decline may have gobsmacked some shareholders. Deciding whether to stick with Gross, at this point, is an individual decision largely based on how someone reacted to that shock.

If it shook confidence — if you now see Gross as an aging has-been trying to keep up rather than the genius trying to author his next great resurgence — then the fund has outworn its welcome. If you see Gross’ move as bold, and believe that fortune favors managers who are daring, put the fund on the watch list and wait for it to either prove you right or crush your spirit.

Past performance earns Gross some benefit of the doubt for anyone who is on the fence.

Every great manager goes through rough patches; typically, the manager’s greatness shows in what happens next. But you can’t stick around if you think a guy who has lost his touch is trying to find it again at your expense.

Gross put himself on every shareholder’s watch list with the big one-day loss.

Unless he can deliver and recover over the next year or so, the fund industry can and will declare him a fallen angel and move on.