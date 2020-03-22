(Bloomberg) — Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in prison, Deadline reported, citing an Empire State law enforcement official it didn’t identify.

The movie producer is now in medical isolation, according to the report.

New York State’s Department of Corrections representatives didn’t respond to request for direct confirmation by Deadline. “Our team …has not heard anything like that yet,” Weinstein PR chief Juda Engelmayer told Deadline.

