HOUSTON (AP) — A Coast Guard official says Houston Ship Channel dredging continues six months after Hurricane Harvey but removal of mud that washed into the waterway should be completed this spring.

The Houston Chronicle reports Capt. Steve Nerheim said Wednesday that a small stretch of the water is still undergoing dredging to return the channel to its 45-foot (13 meter) operating depth.

Nerheim, who’s director of the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service, says the 52-mile channel should be back to its full depth in a month or two.

The Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service monitors and provides navigational information for the ports of Houston, Galveston, Texas City and about 10 miles of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

Nerheim addressed members of the West Gulf Maritime Association.

