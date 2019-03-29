LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid has testified that his political career was cut short by a 2015 eye injury that he blames on an exercise band maker.

The 79-year-old longtime Democratic leader told a jury hearing his lawsuit Friday that his eye and face injuries were “the main factor” in not seeking a sixth Senate term in 2016.

Reid told jurors Thursday that he spun and fell face-first against cabinets in his bathroom when a flexible TheraBand device he’d looped around a shower door handle slipped from his grip as he exercised.

A company lawyer says Reid misused the device and the company isn’t at fault.

Reid is suing Ohio-based Hygenic Corp. for damages. He claims civil negligence and failure to warn the public that the device is dangerous.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Reid also testified Thursday.