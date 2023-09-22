This past June, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled the first steps of a Downtown Activation Plan, an effort to bring back vitality, commerce and safety to the central core after the pandemic and rising crime.

He also called for “Space Needle thinking” to bring forward ambitious ideas for the city’s future.

It’s a catchy phrase and plays on something I’ve long noticed about Seattle: Its ability to reinvent itself over and over. The concrete plans that come from “Space Needle thinking” have yet to emerge.

But it allows for a thought exercise about Seattle past, present and future.

Seattle’s iconic Space Needle was the centerpiece of the 1962 World’s Fair, officially the Century 21 Exposition.

Nearly 10 million people attended the event during its six-month duration, including such notables as Elvis Presley, Prince Philip and John Glenn, who had recently become America’s first astronaut to orbit the Earth.

President John F. Kennedy was scheduled to visit in October but canceled, claiming a cold. The real reason: He was dealing with the Cuban missile crisis, as the world came its closest to nuclear war between the superpowers.

Yet for all the forward-looking ambitions of the fair, right down to its name, time was a trickster. The ’60s — politically, culturally, socially — arguably didn’t begin until the assassination of JFK a year later, then lasted until the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation in 1974.

In many ways, 1962 was still much a product of the 1950s. At Kennedy’s inauguration a year earlier, he and his predecessor Dwight Eisenhower wore top hats, the same as countless chief executives before them at these peaceful handoffs of power. Cars in 1962 were only beginning to shed their fins from the previous decade. Jim Crow’s white supremacy still prevailed in the South.

Seattle was very different then, too.

Its population in 1960 was about 557,000, compared with more than 749,000 in 2022.

Downtown’s premier department stores were Frederick & Nelson, along with the Bon Marché. Nordstrom, a shoe retailer, didn’t begin selling clothing until 1963.

Seattle was still a Navy town. Ships would dock below the Magnolia Bridge and sailors would climb stairs to the bridge. There, Seattleites would happily give them a lift downtown.

Boeing was headquartered here and was the largest employer in the Puget Sound region. The 707 was the game-changing aircraft that made air travel fast and convenient. The 737 and 747 weren’t introduced until later in the decade. B-52 bombers, the backbone of the Air Force’s Strategic Air Command, were produced here, too. The “Boeing Bust” — when the company shed thousands of workers — was years away.

The economy was also dependent on the fishing fleet and canneries. Shipping containers were in their infancy, so most cargo was handled by cranes and longshoremen (and they were all men then).

Seattle was served by passenger trains by the Great Northern, Northern Pacific, Union Pacific and, until 1961, the Milwaukee Road at two stations (GN and NP at King Street and UP and Milwaukee at Union Station).

The Smith Tower was the tallest building in Seattle, indeed on the West Coast, before it was overtaken by the Space Needle. Banks were locally owned. Dozens of cheap, single-room occupancy apartments housed people “down on their luck.”

“Vagrancy laws” were still in effect, so nobody was allowed to sleep in tents or on the street. The police enforced the law.

Seattle mostly was a middle-class city. Still, Seattle had a long history of redlining and racially restrictive deed covenants.

The City Council consisted of “upstanding citizens” such as Lloyd Miller, James Dorm Braman, Myrtle Edwards and Charles Carroll. Wing Luke joined the council in 1962.

According to HistoryLink, a website chronicling Washington history, Luke, a Chinese American, “fought for urban renewal, historical preservation, and most notably, civil rights. …. Luke encountered considerable resistance before prevailing in the passage of an open-housing ordinance that prevented discrimination in the selling or renting of Seattle real estate.”

But by today’s standards, the City Council was conservative.

As for the Space Needle itself, it was a private-sector initiative as was the World’s Fair. Hotel executive Edward Carlson, also a chief organizer of the fair, was inspired by a broadcast tower he saw in Stuttgart, West Germany (the Berlin Wall went up in 1961).

The story goes that he sketched such a structure for Seattle and named it the Space Needle. It was completed in one year, opened in time for the fair, at a cost of $46 million in 2023 dollars.

Today, Harrell’s “Space Needle thinking” is a means to bolster and grow ingredients that we already know make great urban spaces.

One example might be rezoning in Belltown and on blighted Third Avenue to encourage taller buildings and residential development. More than 106,000 people are already living in the central core, a 61% increase since 2013. Build the First Avenue streetcar to complete the Center City Connector, enhancing mobility from the Chinatown International District to Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, First Hill and South Lake Union.

Our downtown assets will bring people there (recent summer tourism seasons reinforce that we’re building from a great base), but we need to make sure we’re getting the basics right (a clean, safe and welcoming downtown) if we’re going to keep bringing workers and foster an environment where people want to locate their businesses.

Harrell has found a relatable and fun way to encourage people to think creatively about what’s possible downtown. Perhaps it’s a way to shift thinking by using a symbol of pride and accomplishment to rally people around change.

Can Seattle still muster its genius for reinvention? I hope so.