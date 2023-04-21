The Bay Area Council Economic Institute keeps watch on the region most wounded by the pandemic, rising crime, high housing costs and pullback of the tech sectors. A recent report is illuminating.

In tracking the San Francisco area’s recovery, it found a bleak picture for jobs, population, investment, economic activity and affordability, compared with peer metropolitan areas.

For example, Austin, Texas, posted the highest overall score, 85.8 out of 100. It was followed by Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Denver; Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla.; and Miami.

San Francisco was nearly at the bottom, 25.8, one notch above Baltimore.

This is a shocking turnabout for a city and region that had leveraged its beauty and proximity to Silicon Valley to become one of America’s most successful metros in the first two decades of the 21st century. It gave San Francisco the economic power and civic confidence to build the 1,070-foot-tall Salesforce Tower, the second-tallest skyscraper west of Chicago.

If misery deserves company, other West Coast cities ought to be low on the report’s metrics, especially Seattle, longtime competitor of the City by the Bay and then, in the 2010s, beneficiary of its high-end offices.

In addition to the pandemic emptying offices and closing restaurants, cities across the country experienced civil unrest, vandalism, organized shoplifting and a spike in violent crime.

But the situation isn’t as bad as one might expect for the city by Elliott Bay. Los Angeles; San Jose, Calif.; and Portland all scored poorly, below 50. Yet Seattle scored 10 points higher, coming in at No. 7 of the 25 peer metros rated by the institute. Lest we be complacent, however, that score includes Tacoma and Bellevue, companions in the metropolitan area.

Still, it also shows a post-pandemic metropolitan area struggling with most of San Francisco’s issues, albeit on a lesser scale. This, too, was inconceivable in Seattle’s boom years after 2008, when the city was transformed, especially South Lake Union and downtown.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell isn’t complacent, thank goodness. That’s why the next step in his plan to restore downtown, announced this week, is welcome.

Increasing police force and going after the dealers supplying fentanyl in the central core are much-needed steps, as is using outreach teams to assist people who are using. This is especially needed on Third Avenue, although the problem has extended to Fourth Avenue and beyond.

The executive order on fentanyl was a little softer and more general than I would have preferred, but credit goes to the mayor for forcing attention onto a major public health crisis. (And we need the county to step up, too.)

But just like the pandemic, if the strategies put forward don’t achieve the intended effect (fewer people dying on the streets) he should immediately adjust course and implement new strategies. If this becomes a performative exercise, more people will die, and more people that otherwise would like to be downtown will stay away because of the associated disorder and illegal activity that comes with it.

Ensuring downtown is clean and welcoming is essential.

The city needs to get the fundamentals right if we’re going to attract people back downtown. The mayor clearly understands the Metropolitan Improvement District’s role in a healthy, vibrant downtown, and Harrell’s additional investments and commitment to renewal underscore this.

(The Metropolitan Improvement District covers 285 blocks in the central core, offering outreach, cleaning sidewalks, removing graffiti, providing downtown ambassadors to help visitors and other services. It’s largely funded by property owners.)

To be sure, in the first three months of this year, downtown saw 28% fewer violent crimes compared with the same period in 2022. And during this period, aggravated assaults decreased by 25%, and the number of robberies fell 40% compared with 2022. The mayor’s emphasis on public safety is already showing results.

Filling storefronts gives Seattle the opportunity to get creative with ground-floor spaces and could produce an interesting mix that will draw more people downtown.

The mayor has indicated there will be more elements to this plan moving forward, which makes me optimistic. He campaigned on downtown revitalization. It’s been a priority of his administration from day one, and he understands that a healthy Seattle needs a thriving downtown.

And a good thing that. The central core is responsible for most of the city’s business taxes and, pre-pandemic, most of its jobs. According to the Downtown Seattle Association’s recovery tracker, 45% of workers were back in the office this past month compared with 2019.

Kastle Systems, which tracks office occupancy, showed 46% of workers back in the office in a 10-city average, as of April 12. It was 60% at the high end (Austin) and 36% at the low end (San Jose).

My hope is that Amazon fulfills its promise to have employees back in the office at least three days a week by May, an example for other companies to follow. Interestingly, Europe and Asia are far ahead of the United States for getting workers back in offices.

For Seattle to fully recover, it must be more than a tourist or entertainment/arts destination, as valuable as those are. We need workers back downtown.

I’ve got skin in the game, living on Third Avenue on the border of Belltown and downtown. I see the souls huddled in doorways, the boarded-up storefronts that once generated tax dollars for the city, burglaries in my building, gunshots in the night.

For Harrell, failure is not an option.