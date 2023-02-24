In his State of the City speech, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell hit the right notes. Especially important are reviving downtown and improving public safety. The two work together to make an inviting and economically successful city.

His Downtown Activation Plan also includes “long-term transformational enhancements, ranging from converting office space to housing to creating a linear arts-entertainment-culture district.”

Achieving these goals, however, won’t be easy.

Downtown remains badly wounded by criminals, aggressive and often organized shoplifting, and the continued empty offices in a city especially capable of sustaining remote work. Third Avenue largely remains a desolate stretch of empty storefronts where, in 2019, commerce was happening.

The central core matters because pre-pandemic it generated most of the city’s business taxes and employment. It holds around 100,000 residents. Without a healthy downtown, Seattle can’t hope to maintain a sustainable tax base. Regular readers know I maintain that no successful metropolitan area is possible without a vibrant center city.

Meanwhile, 2022 saw violent crime soar to its highest rate in 15 years. To give credit to Harrell’s first-year emphasis on crime, most categories came down at least some in the fourth quarter of this past year.

And don’t forget, addressing these issues isn’t entirely in Harrell’s hands.

To take one example, Sound Transit is responsible for policing its stations and rolling stock of light rail and buses. This agency, in conjunction with the King County transit police, is responsible for safety there. It’s also the one to blame for elevator outages at important stations such as Westlake, making it impossible for people with disabilities to reach the train platform or street level.

Converting vacated offices to apartments won’t be easy. In many cases, the floor layouts don’t easily allow for switching them to residences. Office landlords are facing rising delinquent loans and defaults nationally.

Let’s look at the state of play as Harrell begins his second year in office.

The best news is Amazon’s announcement that it would ask employees to be in the office at least three days a week beginning in May. If the company doesn’t back down, it would be a massive boost for small businesses in and near Amazon’s headquarters and provide a workable road map for other central core employers.

It’s a reminder of the symbiosis between large and small businesses — small local companies depend on their larger compatriots.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association’s Recovery Dashboard, the central core recorded 1.9 million visitors in January, below the 2.1 million in the same month of 2019. But it’s an improvement over other Januarys since the pandemic struck.

Hotel room demand in January was 76% of its 2019 level. Not bad.

Returning to the office was only 55% of its pre-pandemic level as of early February, the best showing since March 2020. It’s a slow improvement but on the right track.

In other words, the hand Harrell was dealt when he was sworn in is improving by several measures of the downtown economy. I’ve noticed it on the street, even on Third Avenue.

It’s no coincidence that Harrell led with downtown when he began the issues portion of the address. He understands the clear connection between getting downtown right as the leading indicator of the city’s recovery. It’s also telling that he closely linked fentanyl with preventing downtown recovery.

The mayor is going to need King County to step up there as well. Harrell has shown an ability to rally people around some causes and actions (his Day of Service, for example), and maybe I’m being naive, but I do think he’s going to bring a lot of people to the table on the Downtown Activation Plan.

I get the sense there are a lot of people in this city who are waiting on a plan or a signal to act. This Downtown Action Plan could be the catalyst, but we have to get the basics right first. More employers (including the city and county) need to follow Amazon’s lead and get people back to the office. The days of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., may be over, but there needs to be more presence in offices.

Harrell’s speech took some cues from San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s State of the City speech this month. Breed said: “We have our challenges, but this isn’t an end to Downtown. The truth is, it won’t be any one thing that ‘saves downtown.’ It will have to be many things. … This city is ready to foster a spirit of success.”

She also went further, promising to make San Francisco more competitive by reforming the city’s tax structure, pausing tax increases on retailers, hotels, manufacturing, arts and entertainment, as well as using tax breaks to attract new businesses.

Seattle still benefits from a remarkably diverse economy, from a natural deep-water port and logistics center to Big Tech, even if it’s pulling back for now. We remain a magnet for top worldwide talent and a city in a glorious setting.

Harrell urged people to engage in “Space Needle thinking,” referring to Seattle’s ambitions and abilities in launching the 1962 World’s Fair, plus its genius for reinvention. It’s happened over and over through the years, including reviving from the Boeing Bust of 1969 to 1971.

A cynic might say it’s just words, that actions are what matter, especially public safety, something to which the City Council majority has been inattentive. Some readers write me about their exhaustion of trying to keep their businesses going in the face of crime, tents and feces on the street.

Still, I take Harrell at his word and believe it will be followed by continuing action. “Look, I’m bullish on the future of downtown,” he said in the speech. “Let me say it again: I am bullish on downtown.”

I am, too.