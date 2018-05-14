BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal to extend Harrah’s contract to operate the New Orleans land-based casino for up to 30 more years has narrowly scraped through a Senate committee.
Approval came despite concerns about giving the company a no-bid deal years ahead of the contract’s expiration.
The Senate judiciary committee voted 4-3 Monday to send the bill to the full Senate.
Passage came only after senators heavily rewrote the proposal to give Louisiana far more money.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon has been looking outside Seattle to add jobs for years — and now trend is accelerating
- Student-loan debt stresses out a new elementary school teacher | Money Makeover
- Flipkart CEO steered around Amazon to deliver Indian consumers to Walmart | In Person
- 5 home inspection mistakes buyers and sellers make
- Immigration crackdown shifts to employers as audits surge
The changes would require Harrah’s to pay $40 million upfront for the renewal, 75 percent to the state and 25 percent to New Orleans. Additionally, the company’s $60 million annual payment to the state would be boosted to $100 million.
If the contract is extended, Harrah’s intends to upgrade its facilities.
___
House Bill 553: www.legis.la.gov