CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Troy Harper scored 10 of his 17 points in the last three minutes as Drexel rallied from seven points down to clip Charleston 79-78 when Harper scored three straight free throws with one second remaining on Thursday night.

Harper was 5 of 13 from the floor but made 7 of 8 free throws. Trevor John led the Dragons (8-10, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) with 22 points and five 3-pointers, Alihan Demir added 20.

Charleston (13-4, 2-2) led for all but 3:05 of the game and was ahead 77-70 after Brevin Galloway and Zep Jasper Jasper scored back-to-back, but Harper took over in the final 2:56, with three layups and five free throws. Drexel was down 78-77 when Harper was fouled on a 3-point attempt. After he made two to tie, Campbell called a 30-second timeout, but Harper was unfazed and sank the winning free throw.

Grant Riller led Charleston with 18 points.

Charleston was previously unbeaten in six home games this season. The Cougars were stunned on Saturday, losing at James Madison, 69-58. That loss snapped a 10-game winning streak.