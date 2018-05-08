ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gambling regulators are expected to decide whether to grant a casino license to the new Hard Rock property.
The Casino Control Commission is due to rule on Wednesday on Hard Rock’s application for a casino license for the former Trump Taj Mahal, which the company is rebranding into a music-themed resort.
Hard Rock is one of two shuttered casinos reopening on the same day this summer: the former Revel casino also plans to reopen on June 28 as the Ocean Resort Casino.
No hearing has yet been set for Ocean Resort.
Most Read Business Stories
- As home prices hit new highs, cost of living overtakes traffic as worst part of living in Seattle area
- Not just an ‘Amazon tax’: Some Seattle businesses join head-tax fight
- Boeing’s $9.5 billion Iran deals, always uncertain, are now effectively dead
- 'Hey, y'all, let's tax jobs' and other famous last words of Seattle politicians | Jon Talton
- HQ2 cities listen up: Amazon flexing its political muscle sends a message not just to Seattle
Together, they plan to restore as many as 6,500 of the 11,000 jobs that were lost when five of Atlantic City’s 12 casinos shut down since 2014.