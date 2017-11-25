HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The city of Hammond seeks to redevelop a former industrial site that juts into Lake Michigan at Indiana’s northwestern border with Illinois.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports officials are crafting a proposal to boost economic development on the land that once held the State Line Generating Plant. The Hammond Redevelopment Commission this past week approved a resolution that eventually could allow the city to provide incentives to those who develop it.
The privately owned 78-acre site has generated some interest but officials haven’t shared details. The property also has been pitched as a potential site for Amazon’s planned second headquarters.
___
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Seattle pot-shop mural: art or ad appealing to kids?
- Skagit River causes major flooding from highest flow in 11 years
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com