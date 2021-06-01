The world’s largest meat processor was targeted by hackers, JBS learned over the weekend, hitting the industry as it continues to strain against supply chain upheavals caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a news release that it detected the intrusion on its computer networks in North America and Australia on Sunday, but that its backup servers were not affected. The company said it is working with an outside cybersecurity firm to restore its systems.

Though unaware of any evidence that the attackers compromised or misused data tied to its customers, suppliers or employees, JBS said that resolving the fallout from the attack “may delay certain transactions with customers or suppliers.” It did not specify how its operations may have been affected.

JBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JBS said it notified the White House of the ransomware attack on Sunday and followed up with the administration the next day to say that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization, likely tied to Russia, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. “The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” Jean-Pierre said.

The FBI is investigating the attack and the U.S. Department of Agriculture has reached out to several major meat processors to alert them of the situation. Officials are assessing the cyberattack’s effect on the nation’s meat supply, she said, as the administration works to mitigate its impact.

The cyberattack is the latest to target a crucial supply chain or large institution. Three weeks ago, the Colonial Pipeline hack disrupted a key piece of the East Coast’s fuel infrastructure, setting off panic buying and temporary gasoline shortages across several states, including the nation’s capital.

Hackers walked away from the ransomware attack with $4.4 million, according to Colonial Pipeline’s chief executive Joseph Blount. Federal officials have linked the attack to a Russia-based black hat group called DarkSide that researchers say has extracted $46 million in ransom payments this year alone. Despite the controversial decision to pay off bad actors, which may incentivize them to pursue even more attacks, Blount described the payment as “the right thing to do for the country,” given the critical importance of his company’s infrastructure.

The need to better secure the nation’s supply chains prompted the Department of Homeland Security last month to issue new security directives to regulate the pipeline industry for the first time.

Cyberattacks have long been commonplace, but recent high-profile incidents have highlighted the massive vulnerability of corporations, government agencies and civil society groups. Hackers have also become more brazen in their demands. The average payment handed over to end a ransomware attack – like the kind that brought down Colonial – more than doubled in 2020 to $312,000, compared with the year prior, according to the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks.

Many of the known actors that security experts have tied to cyberattacks operate from overseas, limiting the ability of law enforcement agencies to apprehend them. Hackers also have relied on cryptocurrency as a means of payment for their extortion schemes, making them harder to trace.

“I would argue that the continued digitization of modern society creates boundless opportunities for cyber criminals,” said Doug Madory, director of Internet analysis for Kentik, a network monitoring company.

“For the corporate world, the efficiencies gained through putting services and workloads online are simply too attractive to eschew. But with this increased digitization comes dependency and securing complex systems can be very difficult. It is likely going to get worse before it gets better.”

A breakdown in the food supply chain emerged as an early flash point during the initial spread of the coronavirus last year. As the outbreak tore through meatpacking factories, hundreds of workers fell ill, forcing slaughterhouses owned by Tyson, Smithfield Foods and JBS USA to shutter.

Experts say it’s still too early to determine how the cyberattack will impact the market for meat. But the industry has been battered by a wave of disruptions that began even before the coronavirus that have yet to fully resolve.

“It’s piling up bad news on top of bad news,” said Don Close, senior animal protein analyst for Rabobank.

Months of shutdowns and plant slowdowns due to the public health crisis created a backlog for suppliers. Amplifying the logjam, producers weren’t able to ship enough cattle. Combined with labor shortages in the meatpacking industry and surging export and domestic demand, prices for beef and pork are surging.

As of April, the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization has recorded seven consecutive months of rising meat prices globally. Prices in April were 5.1% higher than a year ago. In the U.S., prices continue to climb even after consumers saw the sharpest increases in meats, poultry, fish and egg prices in nearly 50 years at the onset of the pandemic.

JBS is the top beef producer in the U.S., and the No. 2 producer of pork and poultry, according to its website. It is the largest meat and food processing company in Australia.